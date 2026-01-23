OwenTheWarrior has died after courageous battle with extremely rare cancer - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A beloved and brave local 6-year-old has died after a valiant fight with an extremely rare cancer.

Owen Sanchez, also known as #OwenTheWarrior, passed away Thursday afternoon after a year-and-a-half-long fight with a rare and aggressive type of CNS melanoma that only eleven other people in the world are documented to have had.

EastIdahoNews.com has been following Owen’s story, which has been filled with intense health struggles, since his family received a gift from Secret Santa in November 2024.

Eduardo Paredes, Owen’s uncle, says the little warrior was brought home on hospice care on Wednesday from Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, after his family and team of doctors learned that his cancer was spreading faster than treatment would be able to catch up to it.

Owen Sanchez, aka #OwenTheWarrior.

“Earlier this week, the doctors communicated with Owen and his parents that, unfortunately, his oxygen levels were too low to (continue) with chemotherapy,” Paredes says. “He had been scheduled to do twenty rounds of chemotherapy, and he was only able to do three because of his oxygen levels, so they said the best medical decision for him was to return home and be put on hospice care.”

Owen, his parents, Alejandro and Alexa, along with Owen’s two sisters, Olivia and Letty, arrived back at their home on Wednesday night for Owen to start hospice care in the comfort of his own home. Their driveway was filled with church friends, family members, and community supporters, quietly lining the way with messages of love and prayers to support the family.

Owen and his siblings, Olivia and Letty.

“He was welcomed by several members of their (church), friends, and family here in Rigby,” Paredes says. “They decorated his front yard with balloons and different things. It was a really reverent moment, I think, for all of us, just to feel their love. It was really tangible, there’s no other way to express that.”

Although Owen passed earlier than anticipated, Paredes says it’s comforting to know that he is no longer in pain.

“We know that he’s no longer in pain and that’s what brings comfort and solace to our families,” Paredes says. “We have faith, and we believe that through the gospel of Jesus Christ and the atonement, we will reunite with him again.”

Nick Jackuchan, a close friend of the family, started a GoFundMe for the Sanchez family that will help to pay for remaining medical bills, hospice care, and funeral services.

Owen Sanchez

“I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me and ask what they can do to help the Sanchez family, and honestly, there’s no right or wrong thing to do,” Jackuchan says. “I don’t know when (Owen’s parents) are going to be able to go back to work, so I decided to create this GoFundMe for them and try to help with the expenses.”

Owen’s impact spread far and wide throughout the community, with Alexa’s TikTok page garnering hundreds of thousands of views as she shared updates on Owen and a transparent glimpse into their lives as they navigated Owen’s medical journey.

“His stamina, his spirit and his strength were just so strong,” Paredes says. “We use the hashtag, #OwenTheWarrior, and he truly was a warrior. He fought through it, and he is an example of tenacity, strength, and courage.”

Community members bought #OwenTheWarrior t-shirts and baked goods, and held fundraisers for the young boy throughout his medical journey, raising over $12,000.

Owen and his dad, Alejandro, wearing fundraiser t-shirts.

When asked what he wants people to remember about Owen the most, Paredes says it’s his infectious smile.

“His smile, I think, is what we will all remember him by,” Paredes says. “Despite his circumstances and all the difficulties that he was going through with his body, the pain and everything he was suffering, he always had a smile. And what a great example it is for all of us to remember that.”

Memorial services have not yet been scheduled. EastIdahoNews.com will update when we learn details about future services for Owen Sanchez.