US 26 reopened after police arrest ax-wielding man barricaded in a trailer - East Idaho News

RIRIE – US Highway 26 near Ririe has reopened after police arrested a barricaded man who reportedly came out of his home with an ax during a police incident.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Trevor Allen Clark, who was reportedly barricaded inside his trailer Thursday morning, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1000 East Block of Highway 26 around 7:20 a.m. for a report that Clark was destroying property and cars and threatening a person.

Lovell says Clark was wanted for two active felony warrants for failure to appear on charges from a September incident where he allegedly rammed patrol cars.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated and responded to the area where a perimeter was established,” Lovell says in a news release. “For safety reasons during the operation, a 2-mile stretch of Highway 26 was temporarily closed.”

Highway 26 east of Ririe, from the Lane Clark Rest area to Antelope Creek Road, was the closed area.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident with a barricaded man on Thursday morning. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Deputies were able to separate the other person on the scene. While they were doing so, Clark exited the home carrying an ax and walked out to an open field.

At first, Clark reportedly refused commands to drop the ax, and deputies deployed less lethal munitions in an attempt to detain him. After a few moments, Clark dropped the ax, and deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident with a barricaded man on Thursday morning. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Clark was transported to the hospital to be checked and cleared of any injuries before being transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on the outstanding warrants.

No one else was injured in the incident, and US 26 was closed for approximately 45 minutes until the scene was cleared. No further information is available, and deputies are continuing to investigate.