Armed Swan Valley man arrested after reportedly driving into multiple patrol cars - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 34-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday night after deputies say he drove into multiple patrol cars and asked them to shoot him as he held a rifle.

Trevor Allen Clark is charged with felonies for eluding an officer, malicious injury to property, and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the 1000 block of Swan Valley Highway east of Ririe around 11:30 p.m., for a report that Clark was “acting erratic and damaging property.”

Deputies had reportedly been to the home earlier in the day for similar circumstances, but Clark had left the area.

The reporting party told dispatch that Clark was parked in his car on an adjacent road, a mile from the home. Deputies found Clark on McMurtrey Road and initiated a traffic stop.

According to the release, Clark swerved on and off the roadway, maneuvering around the first patrol car, but driving head-on into a second patrol car.

Clark then tried to back up, hitting the first patrol car, but his car was disabled and unable to continue moving.

He then exited his car, reportedly holding a rifle while yelling at deputies to shoot him.

Deputies say Clark refused to drop the rifle, but one of the deputies was eventually able to convince him to put it down, and he was taken into custody.

After being transported to the hospital by ambulance and checked for injuries, Clark was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

Clark was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and soreness, and deputies involved reported minor injuries as well.

The release states that deputies later learned from the reporting party that Clark had shot at and damaged a building and other household items.

Deputies say they also believe Clark had been using illegal drugs. Court hearings have not been scheduled.

If Clark is convicted, he could face up to 18 years in prison.

Though Clark has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.