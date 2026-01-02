WATCH: Golf cart chase ends in arrest - East Idaho News

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A suspect attempted to flee police on a golf cart.

Sandy Springs Police responded to a local golf course to locate a wanted suspect “from a prior incident” on Dec. 24, according to a Facebook video post. No further information about the suspect was released.

When the suspect took off in a golf cart, officers commandeered another one and gave chase.

“Reminder: Golf carts are not a getaway vehicle,” police told the public.

In a later post, officers said they had acquired a “pursuit-rated golf cart” that could perform PIT maneuvers at 12 mph.