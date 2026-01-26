Workin’ It: A sweet shift at The Popcorn Shop - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — One of my favorite places in Pocatello for holidays, special occasions, and satisfying my popcorn cravings is The Popcorn Shop and More. Honestly, it’s worth stopping in just for the smell, but I’m pretty sure you won’t walk out without at least one treat in hand.

While picking up some Christmas goodies, I caught myself thinking what a fun and cheerful place it must be to work. So I was thrilled when owner Christy Kelshaw agreed to put me to work for a Workin’ It feature.

Kelshaw is the daughter of the shop’s founders, Sharon and Harley Bennett, who opened The Popcorn Shop in 2003. More than two decades later, they still lend a hand at the store, along with Kelshaw’s husband, Kevin, making it a family operation with a great crew and customers who are like family.

With up to 50 popcorn flavors, there truly is something for every taste. Beyond popcorn, the store offers made-from-scratch treats such as cookies, fudge and divinity, along with other favorites either made in-house or sourced from local vendors.

One of my favorite parts of the job was tipping the popcorn kernels into the giant popcorn maker and later mixing the colorful blends of flavored popcorn to create the shop’s popular Tutti Frutti flavor.

I also loved the one-of-a-kind devices and clever contraptions tucked around the shop, many of them designed by Harley or Kevin to solve problems or make the process more efficient.

As you’ll see in the video, making dozens of popcorn flavors takes more time, coordination, and creativity than you might expect, especially during the busy holiday season. But I was right about one thing. The Popcorn Shop really is a sweet and friendly place to work.

As a popcorn lover, a definite perk of the job is getting two sample cups of popcorn at the end of a shift.

To keep up with what’s popping, follow The Popcorn Shop and More on Facebook, visit its website or just pop in at 421 East Oak Street in Pocatello. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.