A Feel Good Friday surprise for a teenager using her sewing talents to help others - East Idaho News

Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a teenage girl who is putting her talents to work helping others. It said:

Eva is a 13-year-old amazing young woman. She has been one of my sewing students for a few years now and is always looking for ways to serve others. Usually her sewing projects have been helping out others, especially her four brothers. She repairs their pants, jackets and has made all of them new blankets. This year, she asked if there was a way to serve others. After a few suggestions, she decided to help out The Shepard’s Inn Pregnancy Resource Center with sewing new baby blankets for them. This past December, Eva donated close to 20 new blankets to them. The Shepard’s Inn is a faith-based pregnancy support center that helps young women with their unplanned pregnancy. Eva always wants to help wherever she can. The world, our community, and her home are a better place with Eva in it.

We decided to surprise Eva for Feel Good Friday! Watch the video in the player above.