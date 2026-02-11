Ashton’s American Dog Derby canceled due to no snow, celebration still planned - East Idaho News

ASHTON — A lack of snow has claimed yet another dog sled race in the region, including one of east Idaho’s most beloved winter traditions.

The American Dog Derby committee announced it has canceled this year’s races, scheduled for Feb. 20–21 in Ashton, citing a lack of snow and unsafe trail conditions.

“There just isn’t enough snow,” said derby organizer John Scafe. “Even at the usually dependable and snowy Bear Gulch, there’s not enough snow, and nothing has been groomed, which means it’s a no-go. I know the mushers are disappointed.”

RELATED| ‘Dismal snow levels’ lead to McCall’s dog sled race being canceled. What does that mean for Ashton’s?

RELATED | After years of racing, Idaho Sled Dog Challenge announces it’s shutting down

Despite the setback, organizers say the weekend will still feature family-friendly events designed to support local businesses and keep the community spirit alive with the American Dog Derby Community Celebration.

“Our local businesses rely on this time of year for a boost,” Scafe said. “Our committee is pro-business, and we thought: What can we do to help the businesses and give the community something to celebrate?”

What to expect at the American Dog Derby Community Celebration

While Alaskan huskies won’t be racing through town this year, a local man will bring a camel, a donkey and a white buffalo calf for families to see and photograph.

Then, starting from Warm River Studio, 612 Main St., horse-drawn wagons will offer rides around town. A scavenger hunt will send visitors searching for the American Dog Derby logo at participating businesses for a chance to win prizes.

The ice sculpting competition has been replaced with a clay sculpting activity. The clay, donated by Esther Ryland of Shop on Main, will be available at the Ashton Community Center, 925 Main St., and the Ashton Living Center, 700 N. 2nd St.

The annual quilt show will still take place at the Ashton Community Center, beginning Feb. 19. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The popular Soup Challenge is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Ashton Community Center. Clay sculptures will be displayed during both the quilt show and the Soup Challenge and at Warm River Studio.

Although competitive racing is canceled, Scafe said Shelley mushers Michael and Savannah Cook will be in town with dogs and a sled for photo ops and to offer demonstrations and information about dog sledding.

First held in 1917, the American Dog Derby is one of the oldest continuous dog sled races in the United States.

The race was last canceled due to a lack of snow in 2015, and before that in 2005.

“We’re disappointed about the snow, but we’re excited to still bring people together and make it a fun weekend for everyone,” Scafe said. “We’re making the best of a bad situation.”