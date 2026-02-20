Buckle opens new store as part of Pine Ridge retail development - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — After a whirlwind year that included two moves in less than 12 months, Buckle has officially settled into a sparkling new store as part of the new Pine Ridge open-air retail development.

The popular fashion retailer has opened its new store at 4159 Yellowstone Ave., Suite 101, across from Aspen Dental, following last spring’s closure of its longtime Pine Ridge Mall location due to the mall’s demolition.

RELATED: Buckle won’t miss a day as mall faces demolition

The store then operated temporarily in the former CAL Ranch space next to Hobby Lobby through the holiday season before completing its final move into an all-new store earlier this month.

Store manager Amy Cano, who has led the location for six years, said both relocations were accomplished in about 24 hours with help from Buckle teams across the region.

“We’re in our permanent home now and we’re so excited to welcome our guests in for their most enjoyable shopping experience ever,” Cano said.

Cano said the larger location has allowed the store to grow its staff to about 20 employees and expand its merchandise for shoppers of all ages.

The new space offers a wider selection of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, along with shoes and accessories from more than 200 brands, including Levi’s, Free People, Oakley and Billabong, as well as Buckle’s exclusive denim labels such as BKE and Buckle Black.

“This is not just a store that caters to young people,” she said. “We have something for everyone, no matter their age or style.”

Known for its wide selection of denim and focus on fit, the store offers free hemming and personalized styling services. Cano said the store’s motto is, “We have a fit for every BODY.”

The Buckle team is ready to serve the community in the retailer’s brand-new store, which features men’s, women’s and even children’s fashion and accessories. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Buckle is also known for customer-focused services such as in-store pickup, online shopping at buckle.com, personal shopping appointments and its rewards program. Cano noted that personalized consultations are popular for vacations, bridal parties and back-to-school shopping.

The store is looking forward to future neighbors as the development continues, including a planned Bath & Body Works location right next door.

“We’re so excited to have Bath & Body Works as our neighbor. It’ll be great for traffic,” Cano said.

RELATED: Bath & Body Works returns with more retailers on the way at new Pine Ridge open air shopping center

To celebrate the opening of the new store, guests who visit through March 16 can enter to win Buckle gift cards.

New store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a shopping appointment, call 208-237-0225 or contact Cano at mystore.buckle.com/amycano

Cano said the team is especially grateful for the community’s support during the transition. Many loyal customers continued to shop even when access to the temporary store was blocked by a chain-link fence that required them to walk quite a way around it to enter.

“We’re so excited to be a permanent fixture in the new development,” she said. “Thank you, everyone, for supporting us and continuing to shop local.”