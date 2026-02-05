Butter Burr’s Lickety Split set to close after 9 years in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Butter Burr’s Lickety Split has announced it will permanently close its Yellowstone Avenue location on Feb. 13.

The Lickety Split, an offshoot of the longtime Pocatello favorite Butter Burr’s Restaurant, has served the community for nine years as a convenient drive-thru and sit-down option.

While smaller than the main restaurant, the location offered a scaled-down menu featuring many of Butter Burr’s signature items, including its well-known cinnamon and raspberry twists, homemade soups and sandwiches, and the popular SST — sandwich, soup and treat combo.

Founded by Kelly and Sheryl Talbot, Butter Burr’s originally opened in 1981 on Yellowstone Avenue across from what is now WinCo. Kelly Talbot died in 2020, but the restaurant has continued as a staple in the community.

In 2023, Butter Burr’s made a significant move by relocating its main restaurant to the castle-style building at 160 W. Cedar St., formerly Remo’s Italian Restaurant. The move allowed the business to own its building rather than lease, while the Lickety Split location remained at its original site next to OfficeMax.

Management did not provide extensive details on the decision to close Lickety Split. However, Lickety Split manager Kailee Frederick told EastIdahoNews.com the move simply reflects a shift in focus.

“We’re downsizing and putting our full focus on our main restaurant,” Frederick said.

In a social media message to customers, Butter Burr’s thanked the Pocatello community for nearly a decade of support at the Lickety Split location and invited patrons to stop by during its final two weeks for a farewell visit.

“Our Lickety Split staff thanks Pocatello for its support over the past nine years,” the message stated. “Please join us during the final weeks to enjoy your favorite sandwich, soup and treat.”

Butter Burr’s Restaurant at 160 W. Cedar St. will remain open and is committed to serving customers for many years to come.

“We sincerely appreciate your loyalty,” the message added. “Thank you, Pocatello, for your ongoing support.”