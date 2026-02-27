Coroner identifies man who died in motorcycle crash near Malad - East Idaho News

MALAD — The Oneida County coroner has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Oneida County Coroner Brad Horsely identified the man as 54-year-old Korry Wheeler Brush of Preston.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Deep Creek Road near 110 West, just north of Malad. Officials say Brush was traveling north on a 2015 Harley-Davidson FLTRX motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.