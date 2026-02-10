Coroner identifies woman who died after crash with semi-truck - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — The county coroner has identified the woman who died as a result of a crash Thursday near Sugar City.

Madison County Coroner Sam Butikofer identified her as 68-year-old Terri Allen of Burley.

According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received multiple calls around 10:20 a.m. about a crash near mile marker 339. First responders arrived on scene and found that a semi-truck pulling a pup trailer and a passenger vehicle had collided, causing both to leave the roadway and go through a fence.

Allen was driving the passenger vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man driving the semi-truck was treated on scene and did not need to go to the hospital.

Madison County Fire, the Idaho State Police, the Idaho Transportation Department and the Rexburg Police Department assisted. The crash remains under investigation.