Woman dies following crash near Sugar City - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — A woman died in a crash Thursday morning on US Highway 20 near Sugar City.

According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff, dispatchers received multiple calls around 10:20 a.m. reporting a crash near mile marker 339.

First responders arrived on scene and found that a semi-truck pulling a pup trailer and a passenger vehicle had collided, causing both to leave the roadway and go through a fence.

The woman driving the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Her name has not been released.

The man driving the semi-truck was treated on scene and did not need to go to the hospital.

Madison County Fire, the Idaho State Police, the Idaho Transportation Department, and the Rexburg Police Department assisted with the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and family members are being notified.