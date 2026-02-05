Deputies investigating fatal crash in Madison County - East Idaho News

Update: One lane of Southbound traffic is now opened, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Original story:

REXBURG — Deputies are on the scene of a fatal crash in Madison County that occurred Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 20 near mile marker 339.

Madison County Detective Christian Teague says the crash occurred around 10:25 a.m. It is not clear how many cars were involved or how many people were injured.

All southbound traffic is completely closed. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays for several hours as first responders continue working the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional updates as they become available.