Driver flees after high-speed crash into Pocatello storefront, owner says - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A high-speed crash ended at Marshall’s Tile, 215 East Cedar Street, early Tuesday when an Audi SUV plowed into the building around 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses say the vehicle was traveling at an estimated 80 mph through the Fred Meyer parking lot past Sportsman’s Warehouse when it blew through a stop sign, struck a curb, and went airborne before crossing Cedar Street. The SUV then hit a parked Jeep and slammed into the Marshall’s Tile storefront, causing significant damage.

The vehicle did not have a license plate. The driver apparently fled the scene on foot. Details about the driver, including his identity, whether he sustained any injuries, and whether he was apprehended, are unclear.

Pocatello Police Department Lt. Josh Hancock said the incident remains under investigation and that additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Store manager Alex Hall said the business owner, who lives in Idaho Falls, was notified of the crash overnight.

Marshall’s Tile sustained significant damage after an Audi SUV crashed into the building Tuesday morning. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’re still open today, and we have workers here assessing damage and making repairs,” Hall said. “I don’t know what it is about people crashing into buildings in Pocatello.”

Hall said an off-duty police officer who was nearby witnessed the driver exit the vehicle and run from the scene.

No one was in the store at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details become available.