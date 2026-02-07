Idaho State Police sergeant honored with MVP award - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Sgt. Amanda Ward with Idaho State Police was recognized with an MVP award Thursday at the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation luncheon.

Ward was nominated for her exceptional performance, commitment to training new officers, and dedication to public safety. Colleagues described her as a model of professionalism whose influence is felt across every level of the agency.

RELATED | Local law enforcement officers honored during awards ceremony

Over the past year, Ward has taken on multiple roles, serving as a TAC officer at the Idaho State Police Training Academy, a TAC for the ILEADS Youth Training program, and a member of the ISP Honor Guard. In each position, she has helped set the standard for new recruits while representing the agency at public ceremonies and major events.

Ward has also been recognized for her outstanding field performance. While assigned to a temporary duty post, Captain Mike Mooney said she approached each shift with energy and enthusiasm.

“She had such a great attitude, always smiling and upbeat regardless of the circumstance,” Mooney said. “She was exceptionally productive—staying busy with traffic, drug cases, and even handling a very dangerous ATL for a suicidal subject. I wish we had 20 more just like her!”

In addition to her operational and training duties, Ward serves as a Peer Support Representative for District Six and has completed the FBI’s LEEDA leadership training. She also leads District Six in both DUI and drug arrests—an achievement highlighting her effectiveness in the field.

Ward accepted the MVP Award alongside four other honorees recognized by the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation for their contributions to law enforcement and public safety. EastIdahoNews.com will share a story and video about each recipient this coming week.

Watch Ward’s video in the player above.

RELATED MVP AWARD VIDEOS

Bonneville County Jail deputy honored with MVP award from police foundation