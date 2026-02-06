Man accused of shooting multiple people in Compass Academy parking lot accepts plea deal - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old man has signed a plea deal for his role in a fatal shooting at a local school parking lot in 2024, according to court documents.

Taylor Alan Aughenbaugh was initially charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony destruction of evidence, and two felony enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon regarding a shooting at the Compass Academy parking lot in Idaho Falls on Feb. 12, 2024.

According to court filings, Aughenbaugh signed a plea deal on Thursday, agreeing to plead guilty to one count of felony aggravated battery and one felony enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in exchange for the prosecution dropping the remaining charges in the case. Prosecutors also agreed to drop an additional charge of felony grand theft of a firearm in a separate case, also from the shooting.

The state agreed to recommend a minimum of five years in prison “to be followed by some period of indeterminate time” and that the sentences will be run concurrently. The plea agreement is nonbinding, meaning the judge does not have to sentence Aughenbaugh to the recommended time and can sentence him to more or less time if he sees fit.

Aughenbaugh also accepted a plea agreement in a separate Bingham County case in which he was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage.

In that case, Aughenbaugh pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, and all of the remaining charges were dismissed. He was sentenced in this case on Monday, receiving four years of felony probation, a discretionary jail sentence of 90 days, and an underlying sentence of a minimum of one to five years in prison.

Background

On the night of the incident, two large groups fought around 1 a.m. at the Compass Academy parking lot. Police reports state there had been an “ongoing argument” between now 21-year-old Gabriel Perkins and Aughenbaugh, reportedly over a stolen wallet, leading to the group meeting in the parking lot “to settle it.”

A fight broke out among the group, causing one victim to lose consciousness and fall to the ground near Perkins’ truck. A video obtained by police reportedly shows Aughenbaugh pulling out a handgun and shooting “at least two times,” hitting a second victim in the upper back, and another man, now 22-year-old Aaron Murdoch, in the leg.

All four people charged in connection with the Compass Academy shooting with their original charges. | Alexander Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com

Court documents say the second victim appeared to be trying to step in front of Aughenbaugh as he was shooting. The video reportedly shows Perkins hiding behind the tailgate of his truck and 25-year-old Alexander Barber hiding at the front of the same truck on the driver’s side.

Police say the video then shows Perkins standing up from behind the tailgate and shooting Barber in the head with a handgun.

Perkins then moves around to the driver’s side, where he points the handgun at the second victim, who was lying by the rear wheel of the truck. He then gets back in the truck, but turns around and shoots the victim in the leg before driving away.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal says that Murdoch also fired a gun multiple times toward people running from the shooting. As he was driving away, police say Perkins ran over the upper half of the first victim’s body, who was on the ground. Another man, 20-year-old Skyler Andra, ran Barber with a car as he was leaving the scene.

Perkins was sentenced in August to a minimum of 17 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Andra was sentenced in May to 90 days in local jail with work release, 100 hours of community service, and five years of probation, with an underlying sentence of three to five years in prison if he violates his probation.

Murdoch is currently scheduled for a jury trial on April 13.