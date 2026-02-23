More eastern Idaho layoffs: Spudnik cuts workforce; Blackfoot mayor responds - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Spudnik Equipment Company, one of Bingham County’s largest employers and a pillar of the region’s agricultural manufacturing industry, is reducing its workforce. The Blackfoot-based company confirmed this on Friday in a letter posted on its official Facebook page amid rumors of layoffs.

In the statement, company leaders said the reductions are a response to ongoing economic pressures facing agriculture, including low commodity prices and rising input costs that have “created sustained challenges across agriculture.”

Spudnik designs and manufactures specialized machinery used to plant, harvest and handle potatoes for growers in Idaho and around the world. The company typically employs around 300 workers locally across its Blackfoot facilities.

As of Friday, Feb. 20, when Spudnik’s message was posted, the company did not appear on the Idaho Department of Labor’s WARN notice list. The Department of Labor also confirmed it had not received a WARN filing from Spudnik regarding the layoffs.

In its message, Spudnik described a cooling market as the primary factor behind the decision, noting that current conditions have reduced demand for new equipment.

The announcement comes amid other job uncertainty in eastern Idaho. Recent employment concerns include layoffs at Idaho State University and the Idaho National Laboratory, as well as the potential loss of up to 350 positions at LA Semiconductor in Pocatello this spring if a buyer for the facility is not secured.

Company officials did not say whether additional reductions are expected or how long the downturn may last. Spudnik also did not disclose the number of positions being eliminated.

Blackfoot Mayor Scott Stufflebeam said he was saddened to learn of the layoffs but stressed they were a “market-driven decision.”

“It’s my understanding that around 75 people have been laid off so far. I don’t know exactly how or when they were let go,” he said. “No businesses like to lose employees in this way, but it was a business decision determined by the economy.”

Stufflebeam said it is a difficult time for the agricultural industry and expressed deep concern about how water shortages could further impact farmers this year.

He added that his heart goes out to the families affected by the loss of income and noted that the City of Blackfoot will be hiring about 20 seasonal employees from April through September.

“These jobs won’t help everyone, but they might help some people bridge the gap and make up some income,” Stufflebeam said.

Applications are expected to open in March at cityofblackfoot.org

EastIdahoNews.com also reached out to Spudnik’s human resources department for additional details, but had not received a response as of publication. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.