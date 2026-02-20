Police: Deaths at Idaho Falls home the result of apparent murder-suicide - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Police say a letter from one of the victims is what alerted them to check a home in Idaho Falls, where they discovered two bodies on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, dispatch received a report about a possible suicide around 12:30 p.m. The caller stated that they had received a letter in the mail from a family member that appeared to be a suicide note.

RELATED | Police investigating death at Idaho Falls home

Police say the letter included statements that indicated two people, one who allegedly wrote the letter, had planned a murder-suicide and that they would be found at a home in the 1700 block of Rainier Street.

Officers responded to the home and found two people, an adult man and an adult woman, deceased at the home.

According to the news release, it appears that both of the deceased people planned, cooperated in, and completed a murder-suicide. Police say there is no danger to the community stemming from this incident.

Next of kin notifications have been made, but the identities have not yet been released.

“The Idaho Falls Police Department offers our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the two people involved,” says the release.

It continues: “While the Idaho Falls Police Department does not typically release significant information regarding suicides within our community, exceptions are made in some situations, including those that draw significant police resources and generate public concern. Information is being released in this case due to the nature of the investigation and to address public safety concerns.

“The Idaho Falls Police Department encourages any person who may be struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide to reach out to readily available resources in place to help.”