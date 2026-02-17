Pebble Creek temporarily closes due to lack of snow, plans to reopen Wednesday - East Idaho News

INKOM — Ongoing unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snowfall have forced Pebble Creek Ski Area to temporarily suspend operations, resort officials say.

The ski area announced it will remain closed until at least Wednesday, Feb. 18, as crews wait for colder weather and snow expected to arrive early this week.

RELATED: Eastern Idaho experiencing hottest winter on record; Pacific Northwest gripped by ‘unprecedented snow drought’

RELATED: Lack of snow creates ripple effects across eastern Idaho economy

Following what has already been a challenging season, conditions across the mountain have deteriorated in recent days, leaving insufficient snow coverage to safely operate lifts and maintain runs.

Although snowmakers have been doing their best to help Mother Nature along, conditions are still not sufficient to safely open the lifts.

According to regional ski reports, Pebble Creek is the only local ski resort fully closed at this time. Kelly Canyon remains open with limited runs, while Pomerelle, Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole are in full operation.

Weather forecasters are calling for a return of winter conditions, with several inches of snow possible throughout the region between Monday night and Wednesday.

“We will reopen on Wednesday with plenty of fresh snow on the ground,” Pebble Creek management predicts.

Pebble Creek officials encourage skiers and snowboarders to check the resort’s website and social media channels for updates before making plans.