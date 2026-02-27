Pocatello man admits to killing Kimberly teenager at mobile home park - East Idaho News

KIMBERLY — A 19-year-old from Pocatello has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, admitting to killing another 19-year-old at a mobile home park.

Daniel Wise admitted to shooting and killing Chris DeQuintanaroo, 19, during a “fight or flight moment” at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park along Center Street East in June 2025, reports KMVT.

Wise pleaded guilty to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents. Wise’s voluntary manslaughter charge has an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon.

As part of the agreement, the state dismissed his destruction of evidence charge and agreed to recommend a 20-year prison sentence. Wise will not be eligible for parole for at least 12 years.

He will also have to pay a fine, at the court’s discretion, and restitution to the victims.

Wise is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15 at 3 p.m.

The case

According to court documents, on June 12, 2025, a detective with the Kimberly Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Center Street East after a report of a shooting that had occurred.

The detective spoke with two witnesses and learned that there was a dispute between B.M. and A.T., who had come to the trailer. A.T. was accompanied by another individual and Wise, the documents say.

B.M. was reportedly armed and confronted A.T. outside the trailer and got into a fight. Charges say two individuals came out of the trailer, also armed, and shots were fired.

One of those individuals, Chris Dequintanaroo, was shot and later died from his injuries.

The detective said A.T. told him that he had an issue with B.M. and had tried to reach him. When they arrived outside the trailer, they sent texts and images to B.M., who responded, “Come over and see what happens,” according to the charges.

After the fight, A.T. told the detective he heard gunshots, and everyone ran away, but he and Wise drove away, taking the car of a female who was also at the scene.

The two reportedly left the car near the Indian Springs area and walked back to Twin Falls.

Wise wasn’t taken into custody with A.T., and when asked where Wise was, the man reportedly said he wasn’t sure.

The charges say A.T. told the detective that Wise had a Taurus handgun and said Wise had committed the shooting. He also told the detective that Wise had “beef” with the people in the trailer.

Wise was later apprehended and was interviewed by the detective, claiming that when he saw the other individuals come out of the trailer armed, he saw one of them raise a handgun, and he took off running.

Wise later told the detective that he saw one of the individuals raise their gun, so he shot, according to the charges. However, he alleged he wasn’t aiming for anyone.