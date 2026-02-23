Search and rescue crews responding to avalanche near Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Search and rescue teams in Fremont County are responding to an avalanche near Island Park Sunday evening, as well as multiple other snow emergencies.

Fremont County Sheriff Bart Quayle said he did not have many details he could share now but confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that rescuers were being aided by sheriff’s deputies at the scene of the avalanche.

He did not say whether anyone had been caught or injured in the slide.

Quayle did say his deputies and search and rescue teams have also been called out to multiple other snow emergencies on Sunday.

“We are actively engaged at the moment and coordinating responses to two other requests for assistance by snow machine groups,” Quayle said.

He said more information would be made available shortly, but for now he wants to “strongly encourage winter enthusiasts to practice extreme caution within the current high country conditions.”

This story will be updated as more information is available.