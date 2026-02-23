Search and rescue crews responding to avalanche near Island Park - East Idaho News

Search and rescue crews responding to avalanche near Island ParkPublished at | Updated at
ISLAND PARK — Search and rescue teams in Fremont County are responding to an avalanche near Island Park Sunday evening, as well as multiple other snow emergencies.
Fremont County Sheriff Bart Quayle said he did not have many details he could share now but confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that rescuers were being aided by sheriff’s deputies at the scene of the avalanche.
He did not say whether anyone had been caught or injured in the slide.
Quayle did say his deputies and search and rescue teams have also been called out to multiple other snow emergencies on Sunday.
“We are actively engaged at the moment and coordinating responses to two other requests for assistance by snow machine groups,” Quayle said.
He said more information would be made available shortly, but for now he wants to “strongly encourage winter enthusiasts to practice extreme caution within the current high country conditions.”
This story will be updated as more information is available.
This weather-related story is brought to you by Pony Express Car Wash, Idaho's premier express car wash destination, renowned for its commitment to exceptional service and quality. Voted the No. 1 car wash company in Idaho for three consecutive years, we pride ourselves on delivering an unparalleled experience for every vehicle and customer. Our state-of-the-art facility utilizes name-brand soaps and cutting-edge equipment to ensure your car receives the ultimate clean. Established in eastern Idaho in 2019, Pony Express is proud to be a locally owned and operated company that caters to the unique car washing needs of our Idaho Friends and neighbors. We invite you to experience the difference at Pony Express, where your satisfaction is our ultimate goal.