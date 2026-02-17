 Semitruck blocking lanes after jackknifing on winter roads - East Idaho News

Semitruck blocking lanes after jackknifing on winter roads

Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The semi-truck is blocking both lanes near Tetonia. | Courtesy of ISP
The semi-truck is blocking lanes near Swan Valley. | Courtesy of Idaho State Police
SWAN VALLEY — Idaho State Police troopers are on the scene of a jackknifed semitruck on US Highway 26.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, northwest of Swan Valley.

According to a Facebook post from the Idaho State Police, the semitruck is blocking multiple lanes on US-26 near milepost 364 in Bonneville County.

The crash occurred about two hours after the road reopened following a winter weather closure. ISP says slick conditions and high winds are prevalent in the area and urges drivers to avoid the area if possible, but the highway is still open.

EastIdahoNews.com will update when we learn more.

