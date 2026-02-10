Ukrainian mayor to visit Pocatello to thank community for humanitarian support - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Ukrainian mayor whose town went without running water for more than two years during the war will visit Pocatello this week to personally thank the community for helping restore that critical lifeline.

Andriy Seletskiy, mayor of Novovorontsovka, is coming to town to express his gratitude for local fundraising efforts that funded solar panels for the town’s water wells, restoring clean water to roughly 5,000 residents, according to local Ukrainian activist and event organizer Lena Contor.

“Through local fundraising efforts led by our community, solar panels were installed to power the town’s wells,” Contor said. “Many residents had been without clean water for more than two and a half years. Mayor Seletskiy is coming to Pocatello specifically to thank the people who made this possible and to meet with local leaders, including Mayor Mark Dahlquist.”

RELATED | Lights the Wells: A celebration of goodwill between communities across the globe

Seletskiy is scheduled to attend a public gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, at The Purpose Center (224 N. Main St.).The gala will include a live auction to benefit a rehabilitation center for amputees in Ukraine.

Auction items include two courtside seats next to Idaho State University President Robert Wagner at the ISU men’s basketball game against Weber State on Feb. 28, a handcrafted Peruvian guitar, handmade Ukrainian clothing and gift cards from local businesses.

Entertainment will be provided by Ukrainian singer Yuliya Tymochko, a superfinalist in “The Voice” who now lives as a refugee in Salt Lake City.

Ukrainian singer Yuliya Tymochko will sing at a mayor’s gala in Pocatello on Feb. 13 where Ukrainian Mayor Seletskiy and Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist will be in attendance. | File photo

According to Contor, Seletskiy worked as a history teacher and tour guide and was raising his family in Novovorontsovka before the war. During the town’s seven-month Russian occupation, he helped evacuate about 1,200 civilians and coordinated the delivery of more than 10 tons of humanitarian aid.

“For this work, he was beaten and tortured,” Contor said. “He later became mayor not out of ambition, but because his community asked him to lead during recovery.”

Contor said the restoration of running water marked a major turning point for the town after months of hardship.

“I’m still astonished by how this unfolded. I never imagined that organizing a Ukrainian festival here would lead to something this life-changing — or that their mayor would come here in person to thank our community,” Contor said. “At a time when many leaders hesitate to take a stand, I’m deeply proud of our local leadership for welcoming him.”

Contor emphasized that the event is not political, but about civic compassion and international connection.

Tickets for the event are available here: Mayoral Gala