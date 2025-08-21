Lights the Wells: A celebration of goodwill between communities across the globe - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A community celebration of giving and international friendship will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, when Pocatello hosts Lights the Wells at Downtown Lookout Point.

The event highlights how local fundraising has transformed lives in Ukraine and comes just as organizer Lena Contor prepares to travel there to witness the results firsthand.

Contor, a Ukrainian-born activist, humanitarian and cultural organizer who has made Pocatello her home, has spearheaded multiple relief efforts since the Russian invasion began in 2022.

Earlier this year, Contor helped raise $27,000 in Pocatello to purchase solar lights, but she couldn’t shake the feeling that the money needed to be used for something else.

RELATED: Cultures to unite at Pocatello’s World Refugee Day celebration

RELATED: Bengal Theater to host free showings of Ukraine war documentary ‘A Faith Under Siege’

“By a miracle, I learned about a community near the border where a dam was bombed, flooding the area and affecting about 40,000 people,” Contor said. “They had to figure out how to survive. I knew this was what we needed to focus on.”

“The timing is unbelievable. The Lord knew, and I knew with every cell in my body that this was the answer,” she added.

Instead, the money funded two solar-powered wells in Novovorontsovka, a war-torn village where the water system was destroyed and electricity remains scarce. A private company, doTerra, matched the contribution, funding a third well and expanding the reach of the project even further.

The effort has already become a lifeline for more than 4,500 residents of Novovorontsovka, who now have access to clean water and reliable power. The wells are part of a larger network of seven stations being constructed after ancient maps revealed the location of sealed wells that could be reopened.

Ukrainians stand in front of a war-torn part of their community where aid from Pocatello will help make improvements to the infrastructure. | Courtesy photo

Since the invasion, Contor has made nine humanitarian trips back to Ukraine, delivering food, medical supplies, solar lights and other aid. Next week, she will embark on her tenth journey.

“Next week I will be in Ukraine delivering humanitarian aid to those who lost their homes because of the war,” Contor said. “While there, I will visit the Novovorontsovka community and celebrate with them the opening of the solar-powered wells made possible by our Pocatello community. The Ukrainian community has made a giant plaque to post by each of the wells thanking Pocatello.”

Though she admits she is nervous about traveling so close to the frontlines, Contor said she feels strongly that she should go and represent her Idaho community and see the progress in person. She will also be delivering pins bearing Pocatello’s city symbol, given to her by Mayor Brian Blad’s office, as gifts of friendship.

“It’s so gratifying to give and do something for people who are so grateful,” she said.

Saturday’s Lights the Wells event gives locals a chance to celebrate these accomplishments and contribute to future projects. The evening will feature live music by Druids Heathen Saints, Ukrainian treats for purchase, games with proceeds benefiting humanitarian aid, and opportunities to write notes of encouragement that Contor will hand-deliver to families in Ukraine.

Additionally, a new video documenting the project’s progress will premiere, and attendees will be able to connect virtually with Novovorontsovka’s mayor.

Funds raised Saturday will go toward powering another well, with doTerra pledging to match community contributions once again.

“This event was so spontaneous and so busy for me because it is right before my trip to Ukraine. But I had a very strong feeling that this event needed to happen. This is more evidence that it was the right decision,” Contor said.

The celebration also coincides with Ukraine’s Independence Day, underscoring the message of solidarity and resilience. Organizers say the event shows how a small community in Idaho can make a global difference.

For more information, follow the event on Facebook.