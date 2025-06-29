Bengal Theater to host free showings of Ukraine war documentary ‘A Faith Under Siege’ - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A powerful documentary exposing the hidden religious war in Ukraine is set to show at Idaho State University’s Bengal Theater on Wednesday, July 2.

“A Faith Under Siege: Russia’s Hidden War on Ukraine’s Christians” will be shown at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Bringing the film to Pocatello was personal for Lena Contor, a Ukrainian native and local advocate. In April, she and her husband attended the Ukraine Action Summit in Washington, D.C., organized by the American Coalition for Ukraine. While there, they met one of the film’s producers, who urged attendees to take the film’s message back to their communities.

Contor is known throughout the Pocatello community for her work organizing cultural events, refugee support drives, and humanitarian aid efforts. She has also traveled to Europe numerous times to assist Ukrainian refugees and continues to serve as a volunteer interpreter and advocate.

Upon returning to Pocatello, Contor reached out to Bob Devine, coordinator of the Pocatello Film Society, which regularly features independent and socially relevant cinema at the Bengal Theater. Devine agreed to offer two free public screenings of the documentary.

Ukrainian native and advocate, Lena Contor, shows off patches she earned for bringing flour to civilians and tourniquets to Ukranian soldiers. Contor was instrumental in bringing the film “A Faith Under Siege” to Pocatello. | Photo, Lena Contor

In addition to the film’s eye-opening footage and testimonies, Pocatello audiences will have the opportunity to ask questions and hear directly from Contor and her husband during a post-screening discussion. The couple, who have personal ties to the ongoing war, will help local attendees gain a deeper understanding of this spiritual and humanitarian crisis.

An official trailer of “A Faith Under Siege” can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftGtdC-aO3k&t=2s

“People think that this war is about territory and resources,” said Contor. “This film proves it’s a genocide and that you can’t negotiate with terrorists.”

Directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Yaroslav Lodygin, “A Faith Under Siege” is a 60-minute film that exposes the often-overlooked religious persecution taking place in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Evangelical and Protestant churches have been seized or destroyed, pastors have been tortured or murdered, and thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted or displaced.

“While this film focuses on Evangelical and Protestant churches, a huge chunk of the population, it’s happening to all churches,” Contor noted.

These Ukranian women and members of the Evangelical church in Ukraine make bread for Ukranian soldiers and others on the frontline of the ongoing war. Pocatello woman and Ukraine native, Lena Contor, brought flour and firewood to them during one of her visits. | Photo, Lena Contor

“A Faith Under Siege” premiered on May 6 at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. and was broadcast nationally on CBN News on May 10. It has since received praise from notable figures including Pat Boone, Gordon Robertson, and former CIA Director David Petraeus.

“The producers don’t care about making money — that’s why this film is being shown for free,” Contor said. “We want as many people to watch it as possible, so they’ll understand the reality of the religious persecution that is happening.”

Free parking is available after 4 p.m. in the lots near the Pond Student Union. Subtitles will be available at the 5 p.m. screening. There will be free popcorn for the first 50 attendees at each showing.