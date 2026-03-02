2 local firefighters to receive Idaho Medal of Honor for heroic actions in October water rescue - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two Idaho Falls firefighters are being honored for their actions in a harrowing 2025 water rescue in Bingham County.

Senior Firefighter Travis Adams and Senior Firefighter Jeremy F. Newman will be receiving the Idaho Medal of Honor, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

On Oct. 5, about 1:50 p.m., a 2011 Hyundai Sonata and a 2022 Hyundai Palisade crashed on a rural roadway. The impact sent the Palisade into a power pole, where it came to a stop. The Sonata continued on until it overturned in a canal, becoming partially submerged in the icy water with four people trapped inside.

Adams and Newman were both off duty when they learned of the crash via the PulsePoint app.

Both firefighters recognized the location and the seriousness of the call and immediately responded in their personal vehicles, arriving on scene before the on-duty emergency responders.

“Fully aware of the hazards posed by moving water, cold temperatures and the vehicle’s instability, Adams and Newman entered the frigid water without hesitation,” the release says.

Original reports say they were able to turn the car over in the canal and get four occupants out, including a 35-year-old woman, identified as Jaime Stebelton of Rexburg, and a 2-year-old girl.

Stebelton and the 2-year-old victim were not conscious or breathing, so CPR was performed until emergency responders arrived and transported them to EIRMC, where they later died from their injuries.

“Disregarding their own personal safety, they climbed into the unstable, submerged vehicle and began the immediate rescue of the trapped occupants. One by one, they removed each victim and carried them through the canal to the bank, where they could receive medical care,” the release says.

The three individuals in the Palisade, including a 27-year-old male driver, were transported and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy were not hurt.

“Their actions reflect extraordinary courage, selflessness and an unwavering commitment to protecting life — on duty or off,” Idaho Falls Fire Department Deputy Chief Paul Radford said in the release. “They represent the very best of our profession and of this department.”

Adams and Newman will be formally honored at a ceremony in Boise on Sept. 1.

“The Idaho Falls Fire Department and the City of Idaho Falls are proud to have such outstanding and selfless firefighters serving our community and congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition,” the release says.