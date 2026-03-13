63-year-old man charged after allegedly shooting at woman, causes brief standoff on Monterey Drive - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 63-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday evening after a disturbance resulted in a brief standoff with police.

Calvin Edward Ketcher, 63, is facing a single felony charge of aggravated assault, which carries a possible punishment of up to five years in prison.

According to messages from community members living near the 200 block of Monterey Drive, at around 8 p.m., multiple Idaho Falls Police Department patrol vehicles were seen responding to a disturbance at a residence.

Court documents state an argument had occurred between Ketcher and a woman at the residence, where the man allegedly fired his handgun at her. The woman told officers that the bullet nearly struck her.

IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com that that due to the nature of the incident, is what sparked the response involving police, but that Ketcher was contacted by phone and taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant of the home was obtained, and officers located a couch with a bullet lodged inside it. A .40 caliber Springfield handgun was recovered with a spent casing in the chamber.

Officers spoke with Ketcher, who denied ever using a firearm in the incident.

Ketcher is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Ryan Boyer for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on March 24.

Though Ketcher has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.