A Pocatello man arrested after allegedly showing bar patrons 'a bomb' after argument - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been arrested after he allegedly made a “bomb threat” against a bar near Historic Downtown Pocatello.

According to court documents, on March 14, just after midnight, officers responded to Burbon Barrel Bar after a call was made reporting that a man had a “bomb” on him.

Officers identified the suspect as Brent Vernon Kynaston, 44, and upon arrival at the bar, spoke with him outside the establishment.

The document states officers told Kynaston people were concerned after he had shown them something. The 44-year-old man said he was trying to find somewhere to relieve himself. A search of his person yielded a set of keys and a pack of cigarettes.

The man was asked about what had occurred at the bar, and he said that a woman wanted to fight him after telling her he did not smoke marijuana and was trying to walk home before the officers stopped him.

When told about the allegations against him of having a bomb, Kynaston denied that he had a bomb, but did say that a group of people was becoming aggressive towards him. He told the group, “If I had a bomb, I’d f*** you guys up.”

When officers spoke with patrons at the bar, they said Kynaston had shown them a hand-sized object wrapped in tape, with a fuse protruding from it.

Patrons confirmed that there had been a verbal argument with Kynaston before he was removed by the bartender, and later returned in an agitated state. It was during this return that he had the alleged bomb on him.

An officer conducted a search, but no device was found. During an interview with Kynaston, the man said he had shown the group a pack of cigarettes with a broken cigarette sticking out of it, claiming that it was the bomb.

Kynaston was booked into Bannock County Jail, where he is facing one felony count of false reporting of an explosive, which carries a possible punishment of up to five years in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the 44-year-old at 9:45 a.m. on March 25.

Though Kynaston has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.