A renowned financial educator and leading advocate for women's finances is coming to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A well-known financial educator and author is coming to Idaho Falls next month to speak at an event geared towards women.

Kim Scouller will headline a “How Money Works for Women” event based on her most recent book on April 9 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. It will take place at the Residence Inn, located at 635 West Broadway Street.

The event is sponsored by Certified Financial Educators from the Heartland Institute of Financial Education (HIFE), a nonprofit organization committed to improving financial literacy in communities nationwide.

“Kim is a powerhouse,” said Heather Goodworth, a certified financial educator and the event organizer. “Kim is out here trying to help raise awareness about financial education (and) financial literacy.”

Goodworth said Scouller was a high-level corporate attorney, then she became the president of a major broker-dealer in the United States. She left to become a financial services provider and now focuses on financial education.

Scouller’s presentation will focus on financial issues particularly relevant to women, such as the pay gap, the glass ceiling effect, and the Great Wealth Transfer.

Goodworth said Scouller will not only discuss the challenges that can stand in the way of women achieving their financial goals, but also the strategies for turning those challenges into stepping stones toward financial independence.

“Women (are) taking more and more places in leadership, whether it’s civic engagement, homeschool organization co-ops, or government offices,” Goodworth mentioned. “We need to make sure that these women who are in positions of influence are aware of the need for financial education, that they are financially educated, and that they are helping pave the way for other people to also get that education because when people are financially literate … the entire economy gets a lift.”

The flyer for the “How Money Works for Women” event. Tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code. | Courtesy Heather Goodworth

Goodworth explained that 60% of the country is financially illiterate. She believes eastern Idahoans need to become more aware of what financial literacy entails.

“It’s not just being able to balance a checkbook or pay your bills,” she mentioned. “It’s understanding risk, it’s understanding what your investment options even are, or how to access them. It’s understanding if you look at your 401K, it’s being able to look at that and say, ‘Is this earning enough for me?'”

Women drive the economy because they are the primary spenders, according to Goodworth. She said they are the ones who do things like grocery shopping, clothes shopping, online shopping, and furnishing the house.

“Everything comes through us. That’s not to downplay the importance of our male counterparts. Men are equally important. They have a different role,” Goodworth stated. “As women, we have such massive influence on what happens in our homes and communities.”

Following Scouller’s presentation, a Q&A session will take place and a light lunch will be served. There are only 40 seats available for the event. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by clicking here.

“This isn’t a party thing, a religion thing, a man versus women thing,” Goodworth stated. “This is a if you love this country and you want it to still be existing in 20 years, we have got to make some major course corrections. And this is the way to do it. We become financially literate because you cannot be illiterate and free.”

In addition to community events, Certified Financial Educators from HIFE also offer free financial education classes for employees in the workplace. Employers or human resource directors interested in bringing these programs to their organization can email Goodworth at heather.goodworth@wealthwave.com or call her at (208) 709-3452 for more information.