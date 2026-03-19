ABC pulls ‘Bachelorette’ season starring Taylor Frankie Paul; ex-boyfriend files for protective order - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — ABC has pulled the newest season of “The Bachelorette” after a 2023 video capturing its star, Taylor Frankie Paul, committing domestic violence resurfaced. Additionally, her ex-boyfriend has filed for a protective order against her.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” according to a statement from ABC Affiliate Relations and Marketing.

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On Thursday, Dakota Mortensen filed for a protective order against “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Paul. Court documents are private, but a hearing has been set for April 7 in front of a Third District Court Judge to determine whether it will be approved.

This comes after TMZ released a resurfaced video from February 2023, which captured a domestic violence incident where Paul assaulted and threw a chair at Mortensen. Her child witnessed the incident and was injured during it.

Earlier this week, the Draper City Police Department confirmed it was investigating Mortensen and Paul for a domestic violence incident that occurred at the end of February. No charges have been filed, and officials have not disclosed any additional information.

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In a “Good Morning America” interview, Paul addressed the publicity of the new domestic violence investigation.

“It’s been a heavy time,” Paul said. “To see the headlines, especially during this time of The Bachelorette being released… It’s supposed to be a really exciting time.”

For the 2023 incident, Paul was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief. In August 2023, she entered a plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, reducing her sentence so long as she follows the terms of her probation.

On February 6, the Adult Probation & Parole Department (AP&P) ruled that Paul had fulfilled all terms of her plea in abeyance, and her supervision was transferred to the court. She is set to have her final review on August 7, 2026.

Since the 2023 incident, Paul and Mortensen have had a public on-again, off-again relationship both on their social media and on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” They also reportedly met up before Paul departed for “The Bachelorette,” according to the most recent season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”