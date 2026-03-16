AJR to perform in Idaho Falls this summer - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Mountain America Center:

IDAHO FALLS — The multi-platinum pop trio AJR is making a stop at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Friday, June 26, 2026. Tickets went on sale Friday.

Made up of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, AJR first began performing together while busking on the streets of New York City in 2005 when Jack, the youngest, was just 8 years old. The money they earned playing on street corners helped the brothers purchase instruments and recording equipment, allowing them to begin producing and writing their own music from their family’s living room.

AJR’s breakthrough came in 2012 with their single “I’m Ready,” which caught the attention of global superstar Sia and led to a record deal and the band’s 2015 major-label debut album Living Room. Since then, the trio has built a massive fanbase with their signature blend of pop, electronic and theatrical influences paired with deeply personal and relatable songwriting.

The band continued their rise with their 2017 album The Click, which featured fan-favorite hits like “Weak,” “Sober Up,” featuring Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, and “Burn the House Down.” Their later releases, including Neotheater and the global hit “Bang!” further cemented AJR’s reputation for creating infectious anthems that mix big pop hooks with thoughtful storytelling about growing up, relationships and navigating adulthood.

Known for their imaginative production style and energetic performances, AJR has become one of the most exciting live acts in pop music, combining massive sing-alongs, creative visuals, and theatrical elements that make their concerts a one-of-a-kind experience.

To purchase tickets to AJR’s June show at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, visit mountainamericacenter.com/ajr.