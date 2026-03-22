Bannock County is naming a drone with help from a 'March Madness' bracket - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — As the NCAA basketball tournament kicks off, Bannock County has launched its own March Madness.

The community is invited to help name the new mosquito abatement pesticide drone.

The drone will allow teams to reach remote areas and stop mosquitoes at the source.

A review panel will select the name in a “bracket-style” tournament on Bannock County’s social media pages.

The tournament begins on Tuesday, March 24. The final championship will be held April 6, with the winner announced the following day.

All entries must be family-friendly, 25 characters or fewer, and submitted HERE by Sunday, March 22, at 11:19 p.m..