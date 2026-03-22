Blackfoot police chief to retire after 26 years, earns state’s highest honor - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — After more than a quarter century in uniform, Blackfoot Police Chief Gordon Croft has announced his retirement, closing out a 26-year career with the department as he reaches one of the highest honors in Idaho law enforcement.

Croft recently received the POST Executive Certificate from Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, the highest certification awarded to peace officers in the state. The recognition comes as he prepares to step away from the career that he has dedicated his life to.

An east Idaho native, Croft grew up in Pocatello and attended local public schools before graduating from Mountain View High School in Orem, Utah. He returned to Idaho in 1997 after marrying his wife, Margo. The couple raised their three sons in Idaho Falls before settling in Blackfoot in 2000.

A career of service and growth

Croft joined the Blackfoot Police Department that same year and went on to serve in nearly every role within the agency, including patrol officer, school resource officer, detective and administrator.

Over the years, he completed thousands of hours of training and earned multiple high-liability instructor certifications, including firearms and defensive tactics. He is also a graduate of the FBI Command College.

He was appointed chief of police in 2022 following the retirement of Scott Gay, during the administration of Mayor Marc Carroll.

Throughout his career, Croft experienced both the challenges and rewards of law enforcement. While some moments were difficult and not ones he likes to talk about, Croft said the opportunity to serve the community made it worthwhile.

“I miss my time as a patrol officer out on the streets,” he said. “That’s where I felt I made a big difference and got to know the heart of the community.”

As chief, Croft oversaw a department that includes 29 sworn officers, along with part-time personnel, reserves and support staff. His responsibilities ranged from daily patrol operations and investigations to community engagement and administrative oversight, including records and evidence management.

He also remained active at the state level, serving with the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association and sitting on the Idaho POST Council, appointed by Gov. Brad Little.

Croft earned Advanced, Supervisor and Management certificates through POST during his career and takes pride in the culture built within the department.

“This department has gotten better through the years with extremely low officer turnover,” he said. “No one else in the state has as low of a turnover rate with people waiting in line to get hired. We take great care to hire the right people with a 6-8 month hiring process.”

Blackfoot Police Chief Gordon Croft in 2000, his first year with the Blackfoot Police Department. | Courtesy photo

Family, legacy and looking ahead

Croft said his decision to retire in his mid-50s comes from a desire to make room for others in the department to grow.

“I’m moving on to give some of the other people a chance to get promoted and grow in the department,” Croft said. “I believe that’s healthy for the agency.”

Croft credits his success and satisfying career to the people he worked alongside, from command staff to patrol officers, as well as to his wife, Margo.

Croft said his retirement is also about spending more quality time with his wife, who he credits as his rock of steady support through years of long hours, late-night calls and the demands of the job.

He also looks forward to time with his growing family, as a grandfather, and plans to continue finding ways to serve his state and community.

As he prepares to step away, he hopes his legacy reflects both professionalism and personal connection.

“I hope I leave behind a legacy of integrity and a sense of family within the department,” he said. “Blackfoot is a kind community, and the people are genuinely happy here. I can’t imagine serving any place else.”

Croft’s last day with the department is set for April 20. Mayor Scott Stufflebeam is expected to appoint a new chief during the April 7 City Council meeting.