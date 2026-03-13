Boil order issued in Arco following water system failure - East Idaho News

ARCO — If you live in or around Arco, don’t drink your tap water — at least not without boiling it first.

The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department issued a boil order for the east Idaho community on Thursday due to a loss of pressure in the water system, according to a notice posted on the city’s website.

“A drop in/loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage,” the notice explains. “As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.”

The boil order could be in effect until Wednesday, March 18, city officials say.

Until the order is lifted, health officials say Arco residents should follow these guidelines:

Do not drink any tap water without boiling it first.

Use only boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

You may continue to use tap water to wash your hands, using soap; also use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Boiling the water kills any disease-causing organisms — such as bacteria, viruses and parasites — it contains, health officials say. If consumed, these organisms can make a person ill, causing headaches, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

“If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice,” the notice states.

City leaders say a computer issue that caused the drop in water pressure has been fixed, and required testing of the water is underway. They hope to have the problem resolved within five to seven days.

Anyone seeking more information on the boil order should contact the City of Arco by phone at 208-527-8294 or by email at cityclerk@arcoidaho.gov.