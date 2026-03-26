Bring your child’s book to life at this hands-on business in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A local business is bringing children’s books to life with hands-on learning through storytelling.

Sensory Story Books is located in Rigby at 129 East Main Street and is owned by Mariah Gage. The storefront opened last year. However, she has been shipping sensory products nationwide for many years.

Parents can help their children retell stories using themed sensory items and therapeutic sensory dough from the kits Gage provides. Click here to learn more.

“All we’re trying to do is have kids really develop that love for reading, and we found it to be a really great tool just with the hands-on approach,” Gage said. “You’ve got a book on the shelf and then a sensory box. All the pieces are curated and designed.”

The goal is to immerse them in classical books. She described how “The Three Bears” book includes a sensory kit with three little chairs, bear figurines, Goldilocks, and more. Check out the online store here to see what it looks like.

Not only is it enjoyable for children, but it’s also a helpful learning tool. Gage said she has seven kids. Two of them are dyslexic, and this has been beneficial for them.

“They struggled throughout their life to read, and this has become a great tool that we have found to use for them to kind of bridge that gap,” Gage said. “This was my way to be able to assist them in their confidence in reading. It really works. It just really helped them.”

The Gage family. | Courtesy Mariah Gage

Gage said she has many families who use the sensory kits to encourage their kids and help them build more confidence in their reading. It can help with speech disorders, speech delays, autism, ADHD, or for just some screen-free fun, the website said.

In addition, there’s a sensory bar inside the business, where children can create their own kits. To create your own sensory jar, its $10. A small sensory bag is $15, a large sensory bag is $30, and a large sensory box is $36.

“You can come in, almost like a frozen yogurt bar, and you can add and create your own sensory box, kit, or bag. There are different sizes. They come in, bring books, and then we help them bring that book to life,” she said. “It’s so fun to watch each kid be creative in their own mind as to what they interpret the book as.”

Kids can either bring their own books or choose from the books inside the business.

The sensory bar. | Courtesy Mariah Gage

Sensory Play Village

Gage just opened a new space in the store called the Sensory Play Village. It’s a “calm, imaginative play space designed for young children to explore, pretend, and create through play,” according to the website.

The village is inspired by familiar stories and everyday experiences, it says. Kids can “cook, build, care for animals, garden, shop, and imagine,” the website said.

“We created a play village that is story-themed. We have an Alice in Wonderland creation station where you can do playdough, hands-on crafts and create there. We have our Three Bears Theater with all of the dress up. They can perform on the stage. That’s super fun for them,” Gage said.

Part of the Sensory Play Village. | Courtesy Sensory Story Books

There’s a train station and a cottage-themed play area with a kitchen, market, barn, garden, and house.

“I just love the parents when they come in. It just brings me joy when I see their kids having fun, and they’re having fun,” she said.

Play sessions are offered in one-hour blocks and are designed for younger children. It costs $7 per child, per hour. Learn more about pricing and memberships here.

Sessions can be reserved online by clicking here. Booking in advance is recommended. Gage said that families have traveled to her storefront from St. Anthony and Rexburg.

“We do take walk-ins if there is space available, but we prefer for parents to check and make sure. I would hate for them to drive and then have to be turned away or wait another hour for another play session to become available,” Gage said.

Part of the Sensory Play Village. | Courtesy Sensory Story Books

She said anyone can call the store number to check in and make sure there is space available: (208) 228-5081.

Sensory Story Books is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gage said that her business ships a lot of products, but to actually see what they are doing in person at Sensory Story Books has been very rewarding.

“It’s a little magical place. It’s super fun to be in,” she added.