Candidates filed for May primary races in Franklin, Caribou and Oneida counties - East Idaho News

PRESTON — The deadline for candidates wanting to run in the May 19 primary election has passed, and candidates have filed in three southern Idaho counties.

The filing period for county offices ran from early to mid-March across Idaho counties.

This week, EastIdahoNews.com will post candidates running for office across eastern Idaho. Stay informed here.

While the races currently appear uncontested, they will not be officially uncontested until the write-in candidate deadline passes on March 20 and county clerks certify the final list of candidates.

Here is who is on the ballot in Caribou, Franklin and Oneida counties:

Caribou County candidates

Caribou County Commissioner District 1 – two-year term

(R) George Hulse

(R) Marty McCullough – Incumbent

(R) Tracy Davis

Caribou County Commissioner District 2 – four-year term

(R) Bryce Somsen – Incumbent

Caribou County Clerk – four-year term

(R) Jill Stoor – Incumbent

Caribou County Treasurer – four-year term

(R) Angie Mendenhall – Incumbent

Caribou County Assessor – four-year term

(R) Aaron V. Cook – Incumbent

Caribou County Coroner – four-year term

(R) Casey Batterton – Incumbent

Franklin County Candidates

Franklin County Commissioner District 1 – four-year term

(R) Brent Dodge

(R) Zan Bowles

Franklin County Commissioner District 2 – two-year term

(R) R. Joe Steele

(R) Robert C. Swainston

Franklin County Clerk – four-year term

(R) Camille Larsen

Franklin County Treasurer – four-year term

(R) Janet Kimpton

Franklin County Assessor – four-year term

(R) Chris Barton

Franklin County Coroner – four-year term

(R) Ron Smellie

(I) Todd Goodsell

Oneida County candidates

Oneida County Commissioner District 1 – two-year term

(R) Bill Drury

(R) Bob Crowther

(R) Drew Pettis

(R) Mike Asay

Oneida County Commissioner District 2 – four-year term

(R) Kirk Nielsen

(R) Randy Willie

Oneida County Clerk – four-year term

(R) Lon Colton

Oneida County Treasurer – four-year term

(R) Leigh Anne Love

Oneida County Assessor – four-year term

(R) Kathleen Atkinson

Oneida County Coroner – four-year term

(R) Brad C. Horsley