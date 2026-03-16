Candidates filed for May primary races in Franklin, Caribou and Oneida counties - East Idaho News

Candidates filed for May primary races in Franklin, Caribou and Oneida countiesPublished at | Updated at
PRESTON — The deadline for candidates wanting to run in the May 19 primary election has passed, and candidates have filed in three southern Idaho counties.
The filing period for county offices ran from early to mid-March across Idaho counties.
This week, EastIdahoNews.com will post candidates running for office across eastern Idaho. Stay informed here.
While the races currently appear uncontested, they will not be officially uncontested until the write-in candidate deadline passes on March 20 and county clerks certify the final list of candidates.
Here is who is on the ballot in Caribou, Franklin and Oneida counties:
Caribou County candidates
Caribou County Commissioner District 1 – two-year term
- (R) George Hulse
- (R) Marty McCullough – Incumbent
- (R) Tracy Davis
Caribou County Commissioner District 2 – four-year term
- (R) Bryce Somsen – Incumbent
Caribou County Clerk – four-year term
- (R) Jill Stoor – Incumbent
Caribou County Treasurer – four-year term
- (R) Angie Mendenhall – Incumbent
Caribou County Assessor – four-year term
- (R) Aaron V. Cook – Incumbent
Caribou County Coroner – four-year term
- (R) Casey Batterton – Incumbent
Franklin County Candidates
Franklin County Commissioner District 1 – four-year term
- (R) Brent Dodge
- (R) Zan Bowles
Franklin County Commissioner District 2 – two-year term
- (R) R. Joe Steele
- (R) Robert C. Swainston
Franklin County Clerk – four-year term
- (R) Camille Larsen
Franklin County Treasurer – four-year term
- (R) Janet Kimpton
Franklin County Assessor – four-year term
- (R) Chris Barton
Franklin County Coroner – four-year term
- (R) Ron Smellie
- (I) Todd Goodsell
Oneida County candidates
Oneida County Commissioner District 1 – two-year term
(R) Bill Drury
(R) Bob Crowther
(R) Drew Pettis
(R) Mike Asay
Oneida County Commissioner District 2 – four-year term
(R) Kirk Nielsen
(R) Randy Willie
Oneida County Clerk – four-year term
(R) Lon Colton
Oneida County Treasurer – four-year term
(R) Leigh Anne Love
Oneida County Assessor – four-year term
(R) Kathleen Atkinson
Oneida County Coroner – four-year term
(R) Brad C. Horsley