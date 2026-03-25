Chubbuck Food Truck Park to host 9 vendors on opening day of 2026 season - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – The owner of a newly established food truck park is preparing for the opening day of what she expects to be an even bigger year than the first.

Chubbuck Food Truck Park, located in Patriot Square at 403 East Chubbuck Road, is set to open its 2026 season on Friday, April 3. There will be nine food trucks serving customers at the park, offering a variety of cuisines.

“We’ve got a grassy area, and then a nice big tent with some picnic tables that they can sit at in the shade or in the sun — whichever one they prefer — and (they can) just enjoy the nice evening together and in the great Idaho weather,” said Camille Gilbert, owner of both the Chubbuck Food Truck Park and Camille’s Crepes.

Gilbert, who has owned Camille’s Crepes for more than a decade, originally bought the land where the food truck park is in 2024 with the goal of building a micro food court.

But high construction costs prompted Gilbert to pivot. Instead of starting out with constructing a building, she decided to start a food truck park as Phase 1. Chubbuck Food Truck Park opened officially in July 2025.

“(It was) kind of a slow grow last year, and we just are excited to hit it strong this year, and come up running out of the gate,” Gilbert said.

Chubbuck Food Truck Park will host nine different food trucks this year, including:

Homefire Comfort Foods

Paikama

Tropical Snow

Camille’s Crepes

The Berry Cup

Corndog Co

Sweet Carts

Wafflicious

Aguas Maria

Due to the variety of food trucks, Gilbert said there will be something for everyone.

“If you’ve got a wife that wants a crepe and a husband that wants a corn dog, or whatever, they can come and get either one of those things,” she said.

There will also be live performances, lawn games and giveaways. To enter the giveaway, Gilbert says you need to follow the Chubbuck Food Truck Park Facebook page, like a post announcing the giveaway, and then tag your “food truck-loving friends.”

On opening day, the food truck park will be open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The next day, April 4, it will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. And after opening weekend, people can check the food truck park’s Facebook page for the weekly schedule of what food trucks will be there and what their hours will be.

Gilbert said that people who go to the food truck park and spend money are supporting local businesses.

“When you support a truck, you’re supporting your own neighborhood, your own neighbors, your own friends and their families as well,” Gilbert said.