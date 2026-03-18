Community starts auction to support local man recovering from explosive work injury - East Idaho News

HOWE — A local man has a long recovery ahead of him — but a strong community behind him — after a tire blew up near him while on the job, giving him serious injuries.

Dean Haight, originally from Howe but living in Ucon, was in Texas on Dec. 13, hauling sand in a semitruck to the oil fields, when he noticed something was off with his tires.

“He was talking on the phone to his wife and said, ‘Hey, I need to check this tire, something’s up with it,'” says Haight’s brother-in-law, Mike Anderson. “So he pulled into the truck stop, and I guess it was low, so he was putting air in it, and it exploded.”

According to Anderson, Haight was blown backwards by the explosion, causing serious injuries, including severe damage to the left side of his skull.

“(Officials) discovered that the rim (of the tire) had a malfunction on it of some kind,” Anderson says. “He’s been in a coma since then.”

Dean Haight works in a tractor, with two of his children in tow, in this undated image. | Courtesy Mike Anderson

Haight was taken to a hospital in Texas for emergency medical care before being transferred to the Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

During his initial emergency surgery, doctors took out a portion of Haight’s skull in order to relieve pressure on his brain.

“They removed a piece of (his skull) that was floating around,” Anderson says. “They think once he gets that piece put back in, it will help. But they don’t know yet if it will be a full recovery.”

Over the last few weeks, Haight has made improvements, his brother-in-law says, finally opening his eyes and starting to respond to questions.

“He started opening his eyes and stuff a few weeks ago. And they’re (hospital staff) able to get him up and helping him to walk through a contraption that holds his weight up,” Anderson says. “As of last week, he’s in what they consider a mild coma. Even though he could respond to them, he comes awake and then fades back out.”

Karen Anderson, Haight’s sister-in-law, says doctors are saying he is currently in a “minimally conscious state.”

Haight, who grew up on a farm near Arco, is a steadfast Idaho cowboy who is always willing to lend a hand, Mike Anderson says.

“They milked cows when they were little, and they farmed a little bit, so he’s just handy. He knows how to make things work, as all farmers and ranchers do, you know,” Anderson says. “(Dean) has gone around the communities helping people; he would dig somebody’s sewer for them and fix the plumbing. He’s just that type of guy.”

Dean Haight and one of his children riding horses. | Courtesy of Mike Anderson

According to Anderson, the Haight family has been struggling as they watch their father and husband recover from the accident.

“(Dean’s children) know their dad is just always up and busy, and going, helping, fixing. Now, it’s hard,” says Anderson. “He was able to say their names the other day, and I think that was quite emotional for them to hear their dad.”

Now, four months after the accident, the community is helping the family raise funds to help Haight’s wife and five children continue traveling to Utah to support their husband and father. The Andersons and other family members have started an auction Facebook group called “Dean & Tarz Haight Benefit.”

Haight was given workers’ compensation for his injuries and expenses due to the accident, so the money raised will be used for travel, hotel stays and other expenses the family will need to make as they support Haight.

Dean Haight poses for a picture while on a dirt bike in this undated image. | Courtesy Mike Anderson

People from all over east Idaho have been auctioning off their services and goodies — such as massages, windshield repairs, homemade food, lawn care services and more — in exchange for money donated to help the Haight family.

If you’re interested in donating money or auctioning off an item or service, find the Facebook group here. The auction ends April 25 at 8 p.m.

“(Dean) is the nicest guy,” Mike says. “He’s just a caring person. … I hope people rally around him a little bit for all of the good that he’s done.”