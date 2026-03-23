'Curbside Cravings' coming to Pocatello in April; food truck vendors asked to sign up - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A local business owner organizing a weekly food truck event is looking for vendors to fill its lineup.

Curbside Cravings, a new food truck gathering to be held at Lookout Point, 426 W. Lewis Street in Pocatello, will celebrate opening day on April 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following that, the event will be held every Monday at that time and location through the spring and summer.

Josh Andrus, owner of Homefire Comfort Foods, has taken up the task of organizing this event, and he’s looking for more fellow food truck operators to join its roster.

“I want to make an opportunity for everybody (to get) involved,” Andrus said. “Let’s get (the whole community) involved and have a good time.”

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This food truck gathering is a separate one from the event that was also held at Lookout Point, and ended “abruptly” in July last year, explained Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

“This year is a brand new start, with a brand new group of food trucks, brand new management, and we’re excited to welcome Curbside Cravings to Historic Downtown Pocatello,” Palagi said.

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While there are already a number of food truck events in the Portneuf Valley, Andrus said he sees Curbside Cravings as another opportunity for operators to make themselves available to the public.

“I’m a part of multiple (food truck events),” Andrus said. “That’s the whole point. We just want to be out there, available for the community, and give you good things to eat.”

The way Andrus sees it, holding the event at Lookout Point offers many advantages.

“At Lookout Point, you’ve got all the benches and the playground … so it’s going to be a very family-oriented event. It just gets you and your family out,” Andrus said.

Palagi agrees.

“We have beautiful grass, picnic tables that are out and ready. We provide a great facility for folks in the community to come and experience the different food trucks of Pocatello and Chubbuck,” Palagi said.

As for organizing the event, Andrus is in the beginning stages. Vendors who are interested in joining can either go to the Curbside Cravings Facebook page, or contact Andrus through Homefire Comfort Foods.

“It’s in its infancy, so we’re just reaching out to people and just getting started,” Andrus said.