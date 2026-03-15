Dashcam shows suspect crashing ambulance into Portico North building, dumping gasoline before fleeing - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (KIVI) — New dashcam footage obtained by Idaho News 6 shows multiple angles of a stolen ambulance crashing into the St. Luke’s Portico North building in Meridian.

After the crash, a camera on the ambulance’s exterior captures the suspect pouring gasoline in the building’s lobby before fleeing the scene as sirens can be seen approaching.

Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, now faces two federal charges in connection with the incident.

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The charges include one count of malicious destruction of government property by fire and one count of malicious destruction of property used in interstate and foreign commerce. If convicted, George could serve up to 20 years behind bars. Federal prosecutors have not decided whether to charge George with domestic terrorism. They have, however, referred to George as a domestic terrorist during court proceedings.

George is believed to have targeted the building after reports emerged that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security leases part of the Portico North building.

George has pleaded not guilty to both charges. A jury trial is currently scheduled for April 20.

Click on the player below to watch video recorded from inside an ambulance as it is stolen and crashed into a Meridian office building.