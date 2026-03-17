Delicious homemade KFC bowls - East Idaho News

These Homemade KFC Bowls have all the layers you love: creamy mashed potatoes, bite-sized chunks of crispy chicken, melty cheddar, and hot gravy stacked together in the ultimate bowl of comfort. If you’re a fan of that staple dish you see on KFC menus across the country, you’re gonna love this easy-to-make version!

Ingredients

For the chicken nuggets:

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs Panko or regular

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

Cooking oil

For the bowl:

4 cups mashed potatoes store-bought or homemade

2 cups frozen corn heated

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups brown gravy jar or packet mix

Instructions

Prepare the chicken nuggets:

Set up three shallow bowls:

Bowl 1: Mix the flour with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Bowl 2: Add the beaten eggs.

Bowl 3: Add the breadcrumbs.

Dredge each chicken piece in the seasoned flour, then dip in egg, then coat with breadcrumbs.

Cook the chicken nuggets:

Heat a thin layer of oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook nuggets for 3-4 minutes per side, or until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on paper towels.

Assemble the bowls: