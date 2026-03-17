Delicious homemade KFC bowls - East Idaho News

Delicious homemade KFC bowlsPublished at | Updated at
These Homemade KFC Bowls have all the layers you love: creamy mashed potatoes, bite-sized chunks of crispy chicken, melty cheddar, and hot gravy stacked together in the ultimate bowl of comfort. If you’re a fan of that staple dish you see on KFC menus across the country, you’re gonna love this easy-to-make version!
Ingredients
For the chicken nuggets:
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs beaten
- 1 cup breadcrumbs Panko or regular
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- Cooking oil
For the bowl:
- 4 cups mashed potatoes store-bought or homemade
- 2 cups frozen corn heated
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 cups brown gravy jar or packet mix
Instructions
Prepare the chicken nuggets:
Set up three shallow bowls:
Bowl 1: Mix the flour with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
Bowl 2: Add the beaten eggs.
Bowl 3: Add the breadcrumbs.
Dredge each chicken piece in the seasoned flour, then dip in egg, then coat with breadcrumbs.
Cook the chicken nuggets:
Heat a thin layer of oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook nuggets for 3-4 minutes per side, or until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on paper towels.
Assemble the bowls:
- Divide mashed potatoes evenly among 4 serving bowls.
- Top each with a portion of gravy, heated corn, cheese and cooked nuggets.
- Drizzle with more warm brown gravy if desired.
- Microwave each bowl for 30 seconds to melt the cheese, if desired. Serve warm.
Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!