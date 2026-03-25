Dog killed in central Idaho crash; owner remains in the hospital with multiple injuries - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, and her dog is dead, after a devastating crash that happened last week.

On March 18, at about 8 a.m., Caroline Rogers was driving her little Dachshund Tankers to the vet for an appointment when her Chevy Impala and a pickup truck got into a crash in Minidoka County.

“Tragically, the poor guy — Tankers — didn’t make it. She’s had him for 13 years. He was her best friend. A big part of her family,” said Nicole Osterhout, Rogers’ daughter.

Rogers was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where she has remained.

“She has multiple injuries, a broken pelvis and six broken ribs. She was on a ventilator; they (doctors) finally got her off that. She’s got to have surgery on her back,” Osterhout said.

Osterhout told EastIdahoNews.com that her mother is conscious and able to talk, and she is aware that her dog died due to the crash.

“She’s really sad, (and) she’s worried about her family — because we’re all here — and she’s worried that we’re not doing OK, but we’re more worried about her,” Osterhout said.

Caroline Rogers’ dog, Tankers, died in a car crash, which also seriously injured Rogers, on March 18. | Courtesy Nicole Osterhout

The crash

The two-vehicle crash happened on 300 West and 200 South in Minidoka County, according to County Sheriff Dave Pinther. He said Rogers’ Impala failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled out in front of a GMC pickup truck.

The truck was driven by an 18-year-old boy, with a 15-year-old boy as a passenger.

The 15-year-old was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Rogers and the 18-year-old were both taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert by ground ambulance. Rogers was later airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center.

Pinther said the crash remains under investigation by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear how the teens are doing.

Osterhout said her mom has been “praying for the kids who were involved.”

Caroline Rogers’ Chevy Impala at the scene where it crashed into a GMC pickup truck on March 18. | Courtesy Minidoka County Fire Protection District

The GMC pickup truck involved in a crash with Caroline Rogers’ Chevy Impala is shown at the scene of the March 18 crash. | Courtesy Minidoka County Fire Protection District

GoFundMe created

Osterhout said when she first heard about the crash, she was crying because she thought she had lost her mom. The situation has been tough on family members, she said.

“It’s been hard. Our whole family’s been a wreck, but we’ve been staying strong for her,” she said.

Osterhout created a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs, since her mother does not have medical insurance.

“My mom is actually the sole worker in her family, because my dad is disabled,” Osterhout said. “That’s why I created it, just to help them with their travels, their food and any medical bills that they’re going to have to pay, or anything like that they’re going to need. I know she’s going to need a wheelchair.”

As of Wednesday morning, $3,480 of a $6,000 goal had been raised. Click here to view the GoFundMe page.

Rogers faces a long and painful road to recovery, her daughter said. It’s still unknown when she will be released from the hospital.

Osterhout said doctors told them it could take nine months to a year before Rogers is completely recovered.

“I just know that our family needs prayers, just for her recovery,” she added.

Nicole Osterhout’s aunt Tina, left, and Caroline Rogers. | Courtesy Nicole Osterhout