Flaky, cozy homemade toaster strudel covered in sweet glaze - East Idaho News

These homemade toaster strudels bring back that same cozy feeling you got from the store-bought ones, without the artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. Ingredients For the strudels: 1 package frozen puff pastry 2 sheets, thawed

½ cup fruit jam or preserves any flavor

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 egg beaten For the glaze: ½ cup powdered sugar

1 –2 tablespoons milk or cream

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Unfold the puff pastry sheets and cut each one into six equal rectangles. Place half of the rectangles on the prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl, stir the jam with cornstarch. Spoon about a tablespoon of jam into the center of each rectangle, leaving a small border around the edges. Brush the edges lightly with beaten egg, then top each with another rectangle of pastry. Press the edges with a fork to seal and poke a few small holes on top to let steam escape. Brush the tops with more egg wash for a golden finish and bake for 18–20 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. While the pastries cool slightly, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla to make the glaze. Drizzle over the warm pastries before serving.

