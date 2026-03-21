Gov. Brad Little to speak at Saturday's Lincoln Day Banquet in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Gov. Brad Little and other prominent Idaho Republicans will visit Rexburg this weekend for a multicounty Lincoln Day Banquet.

Republicans from six counties will gather on Saturday to hear from Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, and keynote speaker Daniel Silver, a well-known data analyst who will be working on upcoming GOP campaigns.

The banquet will be held at Madison High School, 2300 University Blvd. The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. with a Sponsor Social. Doors open for other attendees at 6:30 p.m., and the dinner and program will start at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Republicans from Clark, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties.

Craig Cobia, who serves as first vice chair of the Madison County Republican Central Committee, says prominent Idaho Republicans like Madison County Central Committee Chairman Paul Dye and local businessman David Taylor will be in attendance.

“David Taylor is high up in the state political structure,” Cobia says. “He is a longtime businessman and longtime philanthropist, supporting many, many good causes.”

Lincoln Day events are a tradition throughout Idaho, where Idahoans gather to honor the legacy of the 16th president of the United States with luncheons, dinners and galas.

“Abraham Lincoln started the Republican Party, so it’s an opportunity to gather,” Cobia says. “Ticket sales go back to local Madison County and other county politics.”

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. Sponsorship tables are also available for $500 for a half table and $1,000 for a full table.