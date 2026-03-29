Group urges east Idahoans to help get medical cannabis initiative on 2026 ballot - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A statewide advocacy group is calling on east Idaho residents to help push a medical cannabis initiative onto the November ballot, and it’s offering paid opportunities for those willing to gather signatures.

The Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho, or NMAI, is working to collect enough signatures statewide, with a growing push in local communities as the campaign enters its final stretch through the end of April.

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“Idahoans deserve to vote on this issue, and we are confident we will be able to get it in front of them this November,” said Amanda Watson, spokeswoman for the Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho.

Watson said her passion for the initiative is deeply personal. She pointed to the experience of her late friend, Dr. Dori Tunney, a longtime Idaho pediatrician who battled cancer and struggled with the side effects of traditional treatments. And she knows others who have faced similar challenges.

In 2018, Tunney, a Wood River Valley resident, was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma and given less than a year to live. As she underwent aggressive treatment, she relied on opioid medications to manage pain but experienced severe side effects that took a toll on her health.

After exhausting many options, Tunney tried medical cannabis as an alternative. The results were immediate. Her appetite improved, her pain decreased, and she was able to reduce her reliance on opioids.

That experience changed her views on patient care. Tunney became a strong believer that patients with serious illnesses should have access to medically guided alternatives.

She later reached out to Idaho lawmakers in hopes of advancing medical cannabis legislation, though those efforts were unsuccessful.

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Tunney died in 2024, but her story continues to inspire the current push, led in part by her family and those who worked alongside her in cancer advocacy.

Watson emphasized that the initiative is aimed at providing medically guided cannabis access for patients with serious health conditions, particularly those seeking alternatives to opioid-based pain management.

“Dr. Tunney was a very good friend of mine. I understand that sharing someone’s personal story is always subject to scrutiny,” Watson said. “We want to alleviate rumors that we’re (NMAI) in this for anything other than the medical benefits.”

For more information on the Idaho Medical Cannabis Act check out this video.

How to get involved

To help meet the signature requirement, the group is actively recruiting paid petition circulators in east Idaho and across the state.

“NMAI has operating field offices in every corner of the state, and we are actively recruiting more team members in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls areas,” Watson said.

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Positions are available through April 30, with starting pay around $25 per hour plus bonus incentives for valid signatures. Organizers say both flexible contractor roles and more structured schedules are available, with options to work as a W-2 employee with predictable hours or as an independent contractor with flexible scheduling.

Watson said the group has field operations throughout Idaho and is encouraging east Idaho residents to get involved, whether by signing the petition or helping collect signatures.

Those interested in applying can visit naturalmedicincealliance.com and click “Get involved.”

The public can also click “Get Involved” on the website to sign the petition and help place medical cannabis on the ballot.

To qualify for the ballot, organizers must collect roughly 70,000 valid signatures statewide, including meeting minimum thresholds in at least 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.

If the initiative qualifies for the ballot, Watson said organizers hope Idahoans will then come forward to share their own experiences.

“We want to hear from everyone about how cannabis has helped them or a loved one with the side effects of cancer treatments and other medical uses,” Watson said. “We are not taking our foot off the gas until the final bell rings.”