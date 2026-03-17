Here are the candidates running for contested races in Bannock County - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — With the deadline to file for candidacy ending Friday, here is a list of candidates running for contested races in this year’s primary election.

In Bannock County, there are only two contested races, meaning that multiple candidates from the same party are running for the same seat.

The two races that are contested are for the commissioners representing District 1 and District 2. The term for District 1 will be four years, and the term for District 2 will be two years.

The primary election is on May 19. This week, EastIdahoNews.com will post candidates running for contested offices across eastern Idaho.

Here are the candidates running in contested races in Bannock County.

Bannock County

Commissioner for District 1

Incumbent Commissioner Ernie Moser (R) will not be seeking re-election.

(R) Craig Yadon

(R) Joel Jolley

(R) Samantha Damron

Commissioner for District 2