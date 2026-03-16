 Here's who is running to represent eastern Idaho in Legislative District 32, 33 and 35 - East Idaho News
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Here’s who is running to represent eastern Idaho in Legislative District 32, 33 and 35

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Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

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IDAHO FALLS — With the deadline to file for candidacy ending Friday, here is the list of potential elected officials for this year’s primary election.

In Districts 32, 33, and 35, there are five contested races, all for State Representative seats. Each of these seats holds a two-year term. There are a number of Democrats running, but none of those races are contested.

The primary election is on May 19. This week, EastIdahoNews.com will post candidates running for contested offices across eastern Idaho.

Here is who filed for legislative seats to represent eastern Idaho:

District 32

State Representative Seat 32A

  • (R) Kelly Golden
  • (R) Stephanie Mickelsen – Incumbent

State Representative 32B

  • (R) Brian McKellar
  • (R) Erin Bingham – Incumbent

District 33

State Representative Seat 33A

  • (R) Barbara Ehardt – Incumbent
  • (R) Connor Cook

State Representative Seat 33B

  • (R) Jeff Thompson
  • (R) Jilene Burger
  • (R) Marco Erickson – Incumbent

District 35

State Representative Seat 35A

  • (R) Chad Christensen
  • (R) Mike Veile – Incumbent

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