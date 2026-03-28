Hundreds of Idahoans rally to spread 'No Kings' message in Pocatello, Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — East Idahoans came out in droves on Saturday, joining millions of Americans gathered in cities across the country to express their dislike of President Donald Trump and protest the actions of his administration.

The “No Kings” rallies are expected to draw more than 9 million people on Saturday, with events planned in all 50 states.

Hundreds of Idahoans lined the streets of Pocatello, chanting and displaying homemade signs protesting the Trump administration’s handling of immigration enforcement in the U.S. and foreign policy abroad, including the month-long war with Iran.

Residents of Idaho Falls have also gathered in protest, lining Broadway Bridge to share their message with passing drivers.

A crowd gathers on Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls to participate in a “No Kings” rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Daniel Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com has reporters at both locations and will bring you more information as it comes in.

Meanwhile, the White House has dismissed the nationwide protests as the product of “leftist funding networks” with little real public support.

Hundreds of people line the streets of Pocatello as part of a “No Kings” rally on Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

A crowd gathers on Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls to participate in a “No Kings” rally on Saturday. | Daniel Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

This is a developing story and will be updated.