I worked as the owner of Idaho Falls' oldest bar for a day. Here's what it was like. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m Workin’ It with Shane Dial at Ford’s Bar.

Originally opened in 1906, Ford’s Bar has carried the same name through multiple owners for 120 years. It is a staple of the nightlife scene in Idaho Falls, and it’s often said that you haven’t partied until you’ve been to Ford’s.

Shane Dial, who’s been with the bar for the last five years, showed me how to open the bar, make a lemon drop martini, operate the music, the importance of working with law enforcement to manage unruly customers, and more.

Shane Dial, Owner of Ford’s Bar | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Thank you to Shane Dial for letting us come learn what it’s like to be him for a day!

Check out the bar’s Facebook page here.

Watch our experience in the video above, and watch other Workin’ It videos here.