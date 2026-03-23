I worked as the owner of Idaho Falls' oldest bar for a day. Here's what it was like. - East Idaho News

I worked as the owner of Idaho Falls’ oldest bar for a day. Here’s what it was like.Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m Workin’ It with Shane Dial at Ford’s Bar.
Originally opened in 1906, Ford’s Bar has carried the same name through multiple owners for 120 years. It is a staple of the nightlife scene in Idaho Falls, and it’s often said that you haven’t partied until you’ve been to Ford’s.
Shane Dial, who’s been with the bar for the last five years, showed me how to open the bar, make a lemon drop martini, operate the music, the importance of working with law enforcement to manage unruly customers, and more.
Thank you to Shane Dial for letting us come learn what it’s like to be him for a day!
Check out the bar’s Facebook page here.
Watch our experience in the video above, and watch other Workin’ It videos here.
This story is sponsored by Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division, which is responsible for the non-credit programs at College of Eastern Idaho. WTCE is home to one of Idaho's six Workforce Training Centers operated in cooperation with Idaho Career Technical Education. Our programs unite people who want to expand their creative talents and gain new skills and experiences. From enhancing career aspirations to upskilling, there is a class, certificate or program just for you! WTCE has a combination of short- and long-term courses spanning topics such as cybersecurity, art, welding and many others. Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division is a service to the entire community.