Idaho Falls local football player signs surprise deal with Adidas weeks before NFL draft - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A former local high school student turned potential NFL star has signed an unexpected apparel deal with Adidas, less than a month before his first NFL draft.

Kenyon Sadiq, former Skyline High School football player and current University of Oregon tight end, was announced as one of 14 players to sign with Adidas for their 2026 NFL rookie class.

Kenyon Sadiq (front, second from the left) in the announcement photo for the 2026 Adidas rookie class. | Adidas

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Sadiq was a standout player at Skyline, helping lead the Grizzlies to three consecutive state championships, and was named Gatorade Player of the Year for Idaho in 2023.

According to Sports Illustrated, the University of Oregon is typically a “Nike-branded” school, which makes Sadiq’s choice unexpected.

“In a unique turn for a Nike-branded school, arguably the top prospect coming out of this year’s Oregon Duck draft class, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, is a part of Adidas’ star-studded lineup of future NFL names,” says Sports Illustrated. “He’s also notably the only tight end in the nation tapped for this endorsement deal.”

Kenyon Sadiq | Oregon Football X Account

Aaron Seabron, the general manager of US Sports at Adidas, spoke with Ally Osborne of the Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated, speaking about his excitement to include Idaho native Sadiq in the endorsement deal.

“Kenyon’s decision to join Adidas, even though his university isn’t a partner of ours, speaks volumes to our commitment to the sport, the quality of our product, and the speed at which we can innovate,” Seabron says. “We’re incredibly proud he’s chosen to embark on his professional journey with us, and we’re excited to support his success as he transitions into the NFL.”

According to many reports and sports analysts, Sadiq is expected to be the first tight end taken in the April NFL draft and could be a top-20 pick overall.

“Sadiq is emerging as a potential top pick, with much thanks to his impressive production, record-setting NFL combine performance, and NFL-ready size,” writes Bri Amaranthus with Sports Illustrated. “Sadiq made history by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end. Sadiq’s 43.5-inch vertical jump also ties for the second-best ever by a tight end. In the broad jump, Sadiq recorded a jump of 11-1, the third-best ever by a tight end.”

At the 2026 NFL combine, Sadiq made history by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end.

According to the Oregon Ducks football roster, Sadiq also set the Oregon single-season record in 2025 for catches by a tight end with 51, caught eight receiving touchdowns in 2025 tied for second-most in a season by a UO tight end, ran 560 receiving yards in 2025 ranked fourth in UO single-season tight end history, and was the first Oregon player to be named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.